Driver killed in Port St. Lucie crash Saturday morning

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A driver died in a crash early Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police say Alexis Etheridge (23) was traveling on SW Del Rio Blvd. at 2:17 a.m. in a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser and was making a turn onto SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. when she was "t-boned" by a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Charles Moreno (22).

Etheridge's vehicle sustained heavy damage and she was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire Rescue personnel.

Moreno was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center as a trauma alert. Moreno is currently in stable condition.

Police say their initial investigation and roadway evidence indicates that Moreno was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Their investigation into the cause of the crash continues.