Dirty Dining: Rodent activity discovered at restaurants in Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - They got the beef, but they also have rodents. We're talking about Arby's on South Federal Highway in Port St. Lucie.

State inspectors found rodent activity inside the fast food place after finding rodent droppings.

Inspectors found around 40-45 dry and moist dropping in the storage room, as well as 41 additional droppings in other areas around the restaurant.

The Boca Tiki Lounge and Restaurant also had rodent activity.

Inspectors found 8 fresh droppings on the floor next to the freezer.

There were live roaches found as well, 15 plus under prep table at cook line.