Cuban Americans continue protests in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A rally for Cuba took place Saturday afternoon in Port St. Lucie. It was one of many that were held around the state and in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of people gathered along U.S. 1 just North of E. Prima Vista Boulevard waving Cuban and US flags as well as signs. Many of them chanted ‘libertad’, freedom and said the time for action in Cuba is now.

In the past week, thousands of Cuban Americans pounding the pavement to show solidarity and others from different Latin American countries under a comunist regime have also come out to stand in solidarity. Protests are urging the White House to take action in efforts to establish a democracy.

“I think the United States needs to show their power to Cuba. They don’t even need to attack, they just need to show power. You will see how the Communist Party will fall down to see the threat of the United States,” said Ray Valdez.

“It’s time for our Biden to step up, it's time for the rest of the leaders in Washington to start doing work on the American deal and that is to spread freedom around the world,” said Kenny Nail, Chairman of the Republican Party of St. Lucie county.

More rallies are scheduled for Sunday including a candlelight vigil at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach.