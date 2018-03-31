Crews continue to monitor 70-acre wildfire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Firefighters are still monitoring that 70-acre wildfire in Port St. Lucie that forced dozens to evacuate and closed parts of the turnpike.

We've learned one crew critical to containing Thursday's wildfire isn't even from the area. The extra equipment and man power needed to create those fire lines was actually thanks two a few firefighters in town from North Florida.

Those crews were already here to provide support to our local crews as they face a very active fire season.

John Molve is has been in town for about a week, here two other firefighters and 3 dozers from Volusia County.

"This fire had a lot of potential. It could have burned several homes or more than several homes," said Molve.

They left their families and headed south about a week ago, here to help knowing the high risk of fire activity.

"They called on the rest of the state to come out and give that assistance so it was a little bit of foresight seeing that.

Hey, that comes with experience." And for those like Norma Laguna who had the fire literally in her backyard and had her shed melt, she grateful to everyone who helped stop the fire from destroying her home.

"The fireman did a great job. They really did so did the police officers."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, the Florida Forest Service say it is looking into the possibility that this was man caused.