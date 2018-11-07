Child shot in road rage slowly making progress

WPTV Webteam
5:27 PM, Nov 7, 2018
Preslie, a 3-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie, continues her recovery after being shot in the head during a road-rage incident.   A new photo shows her with her eyes open. A relative says at one point she also communicated with a thumbs-up gesture.

The family says you can follow her progress at the Preslie Strong Facebook page.

According to a posting on the page, a few days ago doctors began waking Preslie up from her induced coma.

There is a request to keep the child in your prayers.

