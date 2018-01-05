Cars stolen from two Port St. Lucie gas stations

Vehicles were stolen from two different Port St. Lucie gas stations early Friday morning, according to police.

The first happened at a 7-Eleven around 5:10 at 1651 NW St. Lucie West Boulevard.

A driver who went in to pay for coffee said his white 2015 Nissan Altima, which he left running, was missing when he returned.

Police said a witness saw a black man wearing a black hoodie get out of a newer model white vehicle and take the Altima.

Less than 30 minutes later a motorist parked his 2017 blue Toyota Corolla in front of the Race Trac at 221 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and left it running while he went inside. HIs car was also gone when he returned.

Police released surveillance video and said it showed a black male wearing a gray hoodie leave a small silver or white vehicle and take the victim's car.

Police remind drivers to turn off and lock their cars even when leaving them for a short time.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.