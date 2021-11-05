Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

1 dead in Port St. Lucie house fire

items.[0].image.alt
St. Lucie County Fire District
The St. Lucie County Fire District responds to a house fire in the 2200 block of Southeast Trillo Street in Port St. Lucie on Nov. 5, 2021.
The St. Lucie County Fire District responds to a house fire in the 2200 block of Southeast Trillo Street in Port St. Lucie on Nov. 5, 2021.jpg
Posted at 12:25 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:25:59-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a house fire in Port St. Lucie on Friday morning, authorities said.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said firefighters responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southeast Trillo Street around 10 a.m.

Officials said one person died and another was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.