1 dead in Port St. Lucie house fire

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a house fire in Port St. Lucie on Friday morning, authorities said.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said firefighters responded to a home in the 2200 block of Southeast Trillo Street around 10 a.m.

Officials said one person died and another was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information has been released.