Man barricaded in Port St. Lucie home surrenders

WPTV Webteam
3:57 PM, Nov 9, 2018
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police say an armed man who was barricaded in a home in the 1700 block of SW Commargo St. has surrendered.

According to a tweet from the police department, the man pointed a gun at his roommates. The roommates got out safely after police closed the block. 

A SWAT team was called to the scene. 

About an hour later, police said a 56-year-old man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

 

