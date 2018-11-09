PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police say an armed man who was barricaded in a home in the 1700 block of SW Commargo St. has surrendered.

According to a tweet from the police department, the man pointed a gun at his roommates. The roommates got out safely after police closed the block.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

About an hour later, police said a 56-year-old man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

