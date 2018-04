A man who depends on medications is missing from an assisted living facility in St. Lucie County.

Chamizo Gonzalo disappeared on April 11, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalo, who is missing his left hand, speaks only Spanish.

He's from Chicago and might be heading to Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.

If you see him or have any information, please call Detective Ronald Wentz at 772-462-3246.