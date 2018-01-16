Hurricane debris a concern during dry season

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - As if Hurricane Irma wasn't bad enough, there's another legacy it left behind.

An increased risk of fires this dry season. Florida Forest Service is warning we got a glimpse of what may be to come Sunday when a small brush fire broke out in St. Lucie County.

Senior Forest Ranger Jeff Curl was out assessing the area Monday.

"Pretty active yesterday," said Curl.

Forecasts are calling for a dry Spring, but that might not be the biggest worry.

"A lot of trees down," said Curl. "Puts a lot more fuel in the ground."

Branches and plants knocked to the ground from Irma will be dried out.

State leaders are looking at more funding for FFS to prepare for the high risk of wildfires.