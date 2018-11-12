Humane Society of St. Lucie County says help needed for dog with broken leg

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is trying to raise money for a dog that was brought in with a badly broken leg.

They’re not sure if cruelty is involved, or if the dog, named Chestnut, was injured in another way. The Humane Society says it doesn’t have the tools or resources to help the animal's leg.

As a result, all money raised at the Humane Society’s thrift shop on Wednesday will go toward Chestnut's needed surgery and recovery. The thrift store is at 1001 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Chestnut is a 2-to-3-year-old terrier mix. The Humane Society hopes to raise $2,500 for the surgery.

A Gofundme page has also been set up for Chestnut.