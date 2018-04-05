A horse is dead and another injured after a roadway incident in St. Lucie County.

A truck was pulling a trailer with 10 horses when the incident happened at the intersection of S. Ocean Drive and Jacaranda Drive, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The driver said the horse kicked out boards on the trailer, fell and then was dragged along the road.

Story updated to clarify the trailer was not involved in a crash with another vehicle.