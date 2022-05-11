Watch
Wreath laying ceremony St. Lucie County in honor of National Police Week

<i>Wreath Laying Ceremony in St. Lucie County on May 9, 2022.</i><br/>
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:25:49-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Surviving family members and friends joined together to honor fallen heroes during the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office annual Wreath Laying Service.

The ceremony took place at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Administration & Operation Center on Monday, as part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

"We are very, very fortunate that we have men and women in uniform that no matter what the odds are," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara, "they're here to come back and work in the service."

The annual ceremony honors fallen officers and serves as a reminder of the the sacrifices they made to serve and protect our community.

