Wanted fugitive arrested after assaulting deputy during foot pursuit in St. Lucie County

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Bureau responded to the 6600 block of Darter Court on Sunday in reference to 40-year-old Robert Milano, who had active felony warrants.

According to investigators, when deputies made contact, Milano struck a deputy in the face and attempted to flee on foot. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident.

Milano had outstanding warrants for possession of cocaine and resisting arrest without violence. He now faces additional charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

