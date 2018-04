FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Two people were shot in Fort Pierce Monday evening, according to Fort Pierce Police.

The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of N 31st St.

Officials say the two victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Detectives are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.