Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to discuss South Causeway Beach migrant landing

More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing on a beach in St. Lucie County on Thursday evening, police said.
25 migrants are in custody after landing at South Causeway Beach in Fort Pierce on Nov. 17, 2022
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 10:51:19-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing.

A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that hit a dock at South Causeway Beach.

The vessel, named the Cross Star, was carrying men, women and children, police said.

About 25 individuals were later located and turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!