St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to discuss South Causeway Beach migrant landing

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing.

A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that hit a dock at South Causeway Beach.

The vessel, named the Cross Star, was carrying men, women and children, police said.

About 25 individuals were later located and turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.