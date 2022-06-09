Watch
Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns in Fort Pierce home

Detectives arrested, charged 28-year-old Julius Belle
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 17:18:00-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A two-month investigation led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal narcotics and firearms inside a Fort Pierce.

On Thursday, St. Lucie County detectives served a search warrant on the 100 block of Camelot Drive.

According to the authorities, detectives found molly, crack cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, two handguns— a Glock 17 with high capacity magazine and a .45 caliber Hi-Point— and $2,455 in cash.

“We’re committed to ridding this poison from our community that has tragically affected so many families,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Detectives arrested 28-year-old Julius Belle after finding the aforementioned items inside his home.

Belle faces numerous charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of opium and cocaine with intent to sell and trafficking in phenethylamines.

He was booked into St. Lucie County Jail.

