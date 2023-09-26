Power outage at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy causes early dismissal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Power problems led to early dismissal for students at a school in Fort Pierce Tuesday morning, St. Lucie Public Schools said.

Fort Pierce Westwood Principal David Alfonso sent a message to parents and an announcement was made on St. Lucie Public Schools' Facebook page just before 11 a.m.

Students were dismissed from school early after a power outage at the high school.

Below is the message the principal sent to parents:

"This is to make you aware of a power outage on site today. The situation is currently being assessed, however, we do not have a good estimate of when power will be restored. Therefore, all students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Buses will be running their regular routes and will be transporting bus riders home. Walkers will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and parents who pick up their child may head to the school at this time. There are no afterschool activities and some students may not be able to retrieve personal belongings at this time. All items will be secured and available for pickup tomorrow. I will notify you when power at our school has been restored. Thank you."

It is unclear what caused the power outage and when students will be able to return to school.