Police searching for Fort Pierce man in connection with domestic violence incident

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Fort Pierce police are looking for a man in connection with a domestic violence incident that left a woman critically wounded.

Frantz Brifil, 34, of Fort Pierce is facing charges of Attempted Homicide With Firearm and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Avenue L at 5:30 a.m. on September 4, 2018 in reference to a disturbance.

Officers found a victim who had been severely injured. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brifil is considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach him - call 911 immediately and provide his location, description of clothing, vehicle driven, or any other detail that will lead to his apprehension.

If you have any information related to the whereabouts of Frantz Brifil, contact Detective Onese Rene at 772-467-6836 (office) or 772-577-0073 (cell) or after hours at 772-467-6800.

You can also submit your ANONYMOUS tip through the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward - Your tip must lead to the arrest. Call the hotline: 1-800-273-8477.