Fort Pierce police investigate officer-involved shooting

Incident occurred near St. Lucie County Aquarium
Fort Pierce police at Museum Pointe Park, Dec. 26, 2023
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 26, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom confirmed the incident at Museum Pointe Park but offered no additional information.

It's not immediately known if a suspect or officer was shot.

Police later announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the shooting occurred on Seaway Drive and that a suspect was in custody.

A large police presence was seen near the St. Lucie County Aquarium.

Croom told WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia that no officer was hurt.

