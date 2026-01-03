Pepper Park Beach evacuated after diver discovers mortar washed ashore in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beachgoers were evacuated from Pepper Park Beach in St. Lucie County on Saturday afternoon after a diver discovered a mortar that had washed ashore.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the beach, located at 3302 N. Highway A1A, around 3:30 p.m. following the report from the diver.

As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated beachgoers to a distance of at least 300 yards in all directions from the discovered mortar. The Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team was notified and is en route to the scene.

The public has been advised to remain clear of the area while authorities investigate the device.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available, officials said.