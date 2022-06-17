Watch
Orlando sex offender sentenced to over 29 years in prison

Posted at 10:37 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 10:37:12-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An Orlando man was sentenced to over 29 years in prison by a federal district judge in Fort Pierce this week for attempting to sexually entice a minor.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Joseph Furey Lusk, 47, engaged in sexually explicit chats with someone in Martin County he believed was 15 years old in August 2021.

During weeks of sexually explicit chats, DOJ says Lusk encouraged her to send him nude images and videos of herself and friends engaged in sexual activity.

Lusk also sent several sexually explicit photographs of himself through text messages.

Lusk's attempt to entice a minor occurred less than a month after his release from state custody on a 2018 conviction for traveling to meet a minor. That conviction required him to register as a sex offender.

