NTSB determines probable cause of the fatal 2024 plane crash in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FL — After the two-year investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board has determined the probable cause of a fatal plane crash in Fort Pierce on March 30th, 2024.

A 22-year-old flight instructor was killed and a 19-year old student pilot was seriously injured.

According the NTSB report, the instructor failed to maintain control of the plane after a partial loss of engine power.

The report also stated that a contributing factor to the crash was a worn and loose throttle component that a mechanic had failed to check during an inspection the day before.

The flight instructor and student pilot were from Aviator Collage, located at Treasure Coast International Airport.

The crash occurred on airport property during a training exercise.

The report states that following the accident, the flight school implemented a new safety inspection program.

Read our previous coverage on the crash here.