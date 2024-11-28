Mustard Seed Ministries serves up 3,000 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Volunteers at Mustard Seed Ministries in Fort Pierce prepared more than 3,000 hot Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

More than 100 volunteers served meals in front of the old St. Anastasia Catholic School located at Orange Avenue and 10th Street.

The Port St. Lucie Fire Department also offered a helping hand, cooking 100 turkeys.

WPTV Stephanie Kingsbury of Mustard Seed Ministries speaks about the importance of serving free meals on Thanksgiving to those in need.

Mustard Seed Ministries said it's passionate about making sure those who are food insecure do not go without a holiday meal.

"It's our responsibility as a community to lift them up and help them," Stephanie Kingsbury, the executive director of Mustard Seed Ministries said. "Hopefully, as we do that, they become stronger and they're able to lift themselves up."

The ministry attributes the uptick in demand this year to rising food costs and families impacted by Hurricane Milton.