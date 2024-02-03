Watch Now
About 20-30 migrants land near Fort Pierce Inlet

Border Patrol assisted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
A helicopter hovers over the migrant scene near the Fort Pierce Inlet. Feb. 3, 20214.png
Posted at 12:44 PM, Feb 03, 2024
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Border Patrol and other agencies respond to a migrant landing of 20 to 30 people near Fort Pierce inlet on Saturday morning.

Spokesman Adam Hoffner was not able to give details to WPTV.

But St. Lucie County Sheriff's Keith Pearson near the scene told WPTV photojournalist Jeff Ringrose his personnel, including a helicopter, are assisting the Coast Guard with a boatful of migrants that ran aground on a sand bar between Bird Island and South Causeway park.

Migrants are on the boat, which is now adrift, Pearson said.

The sheriff said said the migrants never made it to shore and no one is detained that he’s aware of.

Fort Pierce Inlet.jpg
Fort Pierce Inlet.

Todd F. Hunt also submitted visuals to WPTV and said Todd Hunt he counted about 20 people on the boat that looks "very old" with no visible markings.
 

U.S. Border Patrol at scene of migrant landing near Fort Pierce Inlet. Feb. 3, 2024
U.S. Border Patrol at scene of migrant landing near Fort Pierce Inlet.

