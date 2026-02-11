Massachusetts woman dead after vehicle veers off road, crashes into Fort Pierce residence

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a crash that killed a 65-year-old woman, after a vehicle veered off the road and trapped her underneath.

Police say they responded to the 1600 block of Laurel Leaf Lane on Feb. 7, just after 2 p.m. They determined a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 38-year-old woman had veered off the road, crashed through fences and hedges and entered the pool area of a residence, where it struck Anastasia Fiona Allman, trapping her underneath.

Allman was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue assisted with the recovery of the woman.

A preliminary investigation found the 38-year-old driver of the Jeep may have had a medical episode at the time of the crash, but police did not elaborate on what exactly happened. She was taken to a local hospital but has since been released and is in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.