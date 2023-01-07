Maryland man dies in three-car vehicle in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 65-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in St. Lucie County, the Federal Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at Orange Avenue (State Road 68) and Jenkins Road (County Road 611) just east of the Fort Pierce city limits at 2:55 p.m., FHP said.

A 2020 white Kia Telluride SUV driven by the fatal victim from Kingsville, Md., was traveling westbound on Orange Avenue in the left turn lane at Jenkins Road.

A 2004 black Chevrolet Avalanche pickup driven by a 37-year-old man from Fort Pierce was traveling eastbound on Orange Avenue in the inside lane approaching Jenkins Road.

And a 2017 maroon Kia Sorento SUV driven by a 55-year-old man from Fort Pierce was in the left turn lane behind the Telluride.

The Maryland man attempted to make a left turn across the eastbound lanes onto Jenkins Road. The front of pickup struck the right side of the Telluride in the intersection.

The Telluride moved into the northeast direction and struck the Sorento in the left turn lane.

The driver of the Telluride was pronounced dead at HCA Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce The two other drivers weren't injured.

