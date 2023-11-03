Watch Now
Man's body found in water at Fort Pierce City Marina

Posted at 6:03 AM, Nov 03, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after police said a man's body was found in the water at the Fort Pierce City Marina on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Fort Pierce Police Department said the agency received a call just before 5 p.m. about a possible shooting and something in the water at the marina.

When officers arrived, they found a man's body in the water. His identity, including his name and age, has not been released.

A police department spokesman said there is no threat to the community and this is an isolated incident.

