Man's body found in water at Fort Pierce City Marina

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after police said a man's body was found in the water at the Fort Pierce City Marina on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Fort Pierce Police Department said the agency received a call just before 5 p.m. about a possible shooting and something in the water at the marina.

When officers arrived, they found a man's body in the water. His identity, including his name and age, has not been released.

A police department spokesman said there is no threat to the community and this is an isolated incident.