Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Pine Creek Village Apartments in Fort Pierce

Police looking for silver Toyota Camry that fled the area at a high rate of speed
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 25, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and wounded a 54-year-old woman Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6:12 p.m. at Pine Creek Village Apartments in the 1100 block of North 27th Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where the man died.

The woman is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Pierce police detectives are now looking for the driver of a newer model (2018-2023), silver Toyota Camry that entered the apartment complex prior to the shooting and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the silver Toyota, is asked to contact Detective Troy Carter by phone at 772-467-6856 (office) and 772-332-9646 (cell) or email at tcarter@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

