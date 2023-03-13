Man in search of wife shoots into ceiling of Fort Pierce church, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he fired a shot into the ceiling of a Fort Pierce church where he had been looking for his wife, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Iglesia Ministerio Jesucristo es el Camino on Oleander Avenue.

Fort Pierce police spokeswoman April Lee said the man entered the church looking for his wife. Unable to find her, he shot into the ceiling before leaving, Lee said.

The man was later identified and taken into custody for what Lee described as a "domestic-related shooting incident."

Nobody was injured, Lee said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Pierce police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.