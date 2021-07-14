Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Man found unconscious after shooting at Fort Pierce business

Victim taken to hospital for treatment
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Police activity after a shooting in Fort Pierce on July 14, 2021.
Police vehicle after shooting in Fort Pierce
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:31:49-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man was injured Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a Fort Pierce store, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 600 Block of North 25th St.

When officers arrived they found the victim unconscious inside of the business.

Food mart shooting in Fort Pierce on July 14, 2021
Police said one person was hurt after a shooting at Fort Pierce store on July 14, 2021.

He was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.