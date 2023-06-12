Man dead, another hurt in shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One man died and another man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night, Fort Pierce police said Monday.

At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the 800 block of South 21st Street, spokesman Larry D. Croom said in a news release.

Guillermo Barrientos Otero, 34, was unresponsive with gunshot wounds and a 38-year-old man had a single gunshot wound to his arm.



Both were transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to nearby HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Barrientos Otero succumbed to his injuries, and the 38-year-old victim was treated and listed in good condition Monday afternoon.

No suspects were named.

The case remains active and under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.