FORT PIERCE, Fla. — 79-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Fort Pierce, according to police.

Fort Pierce Police responded to North 23rd Street and Avenue D at around 4 p.m. Sunday, where they found the elderly victim, identified as Olange Fenelias, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fenelias was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for the suspect.

