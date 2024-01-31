Man, 43, sought in domestic violence incident in Martin County arrested by Fort Pierce police

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Vero Beach man sought in Martin County in connection with a domestic violence incident was arrested in Fort Pierce Tuesday, police said.

Fort Pierce police arrested Raymond Allan Smith, 43, following a traffic stop. Police said they got a tip at around 8:27 p.m. that Smith was in the area driving a stolen, black Nissan sedan. Investigators said about an hour later, Fort Pierce Police Officer John Ashton spotted Smith in the stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North U.S. Highway 1.

Detectives said Ashton called for additional officers and attempted to stop Smith at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 1 and Seaway Drive. According to police, Smith stopped but after being given commands to exit the vehicle, he drove away and eventually stopped a second time in a parking lot in the 700 block of North U.S. Highway 1.

Police said Smith struggled with officers as they tried to apprehend him and Ashton was forced to deploy his K-9 partner, Tucker. A handgun was found inside the stolen car, detective said.

Police arrested Smith and took him to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for treatment, before taking him to the St. Lucie County Jail .

Smith, a five-time felon, faces numerous charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.