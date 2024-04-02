Watch Now
Man, 27, found man shot to death in car, Fort Pierce police say

Faustin Isaiah Egalis was found shot to death in a car
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 02, 2024
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:28 p.m. in the 1200 block of North 16th Street.

Fort Pierce police said Faustin Isaiah Egalis was found shot to death in a car. Detectives said he was the only person in the car when officers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mohamed at 772-979-1451 or kmohamed@fppd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

