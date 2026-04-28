Local first responders complete intense active shooter training at Indian River State College

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Law enforcement and first responders on the Treasure Coast are completing intense and realistic active shooting training in Fort Pierce at Indian River State College.

“What we're trying to create is a simulation of that sensory overload,” said instructor Logan Lane.

WATCH: 'The scenario environment is going to be utter chaos,' says instructor

Local officers train for active shooter response in Fort Pierce

The program is led by the Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University Of Miami.

“It's situations that we're seeing more often,” said Barry Issenberg, director of the Gordon Center.

Issenberg said this training is unique because it allows law enforcement and EMS to go into these hostile situations together.

“This course really teaches these different teams to work together in a coordinated fashion so they can respond faster,” said Issenberg.

It’s the same training, Issenberg said, first responders in Tallahassee went through prior to the Florida State University shooting last year.

Instructor Logan Lane said law enforcement and EMS first listen to a lecture in the morning and then work together at stations, performing wound care, triaging, and rescuing victims from the scene.

In the afternoon, they head into the simulation.

“The scenario environment is going to be utter chaos," said Lane. "They're learning how to play off of each other's actions to then get to the response of helping and saving somebody's life."

James Hall, a school resource officer with the Stuart Police Department, was at the training on Tuesday.

Last week, Jensen Beach High School in Martin County had a false alarm threat.

"Resources like this help me train better,” said Hall. "I can do what I do. They can do what they do, and we can work together as a team to collectively accommodate a goal."