FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Fire Department responded to a shed fire in Fort Pierce that officials say was caused by a lithium-ion battery in a scooter.

Fire crews responded at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Old Dixie Highway, and when they arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly enough to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

According to the fire department, there were no injuries.