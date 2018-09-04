Injured dog recovering in Fort Pierce

A dog found injured after apparently being illegally tethered is recovering in Fort Pierce.

The animal managed to break his tether and entered a trap that had been set to catch a different dog, according to the Fort Pierce Animal Control Division.

Officers canvassed the area where the dog was found but did not find the owner.

Once the dog is rehabilitated it will be put up for adoption.

If you have any information about the animal or its owner please contact the Fort Pierce Animal Control Division at (772) 467-3149 during normal office hours.