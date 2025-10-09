Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in St. Lucie County home

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a St. Lucie County home, according to deputies.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 5200 block of Birch Drive in the Indian River Estates neighborhood at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a possible dead person.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man inside the residence. A woman on scene was detained and is being interviewed by detectives.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening