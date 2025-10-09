Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in St. Lucie County home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a St. Lucie County home, according to deputies.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 5200 block of Birch Drive in the Indian River Estates neighborhood at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a possible dead person.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man inside the residence. A woman on scene was detained and is being interviewed by detectives.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.