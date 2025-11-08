Grenade found among donations at Fort Pierce Goodwill

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A grenade discovered among donated items at a Fort Pierce Goodwill store prompted a bomb squad response Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called around 12:50 p.m. to the Goodwill in the Sabal Palm Plaza after a store clerk reported finding a suspicious object, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

When officers arrived, they determined the item was a grenade. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Bomb Disposal Unit responded to the scene, confirmed the device was real, and safely removed it.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine how the grenade ended up in the donation bin.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe this was intentional and there is no active threat to the public," the department said in a statement.

