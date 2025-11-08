Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Grenade found among donations at Fort Pierce Goodwill

Police say there is no active threat to the public and investigation is ongoing
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Fort Pierce Police Department
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
Posted

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A grenade discovered among donated items at a Fort Pierce Goodwill store prompted a bomb squad response Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called around 12:50 p.m. to the Goodwill in the Sabal Palm Plaza after a store clerk reported finding a suspicious object, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

When officers arrived, they determined the item was a grenade. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Bomb Disposal Unit responded to the scene, confirmed the device was real, and safely removed it.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine how the grenade ended up in the donation bin.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe this was intentional and there is no active threat to the public," the department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening