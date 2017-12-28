FPL equipment headed to Puerto Rico to help restore power

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Florida Power & Light Company trucks and electrical equipment are being loaded on a barge in Fort Pierce on Thursday and headed to Puerto Rico as efforts continue to restore electricity after Hurricane Maria slammed the Caribbean island.

FPL said lineworkers will meet up with the equipment in early January to help support restoration efforts.

Hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power nearly four months after the hurricane ravaged the U.S. territory.

FPL said the lineworkers will join a 10-person incident management Team already on the ground helping restore service to one of seven regions in the country.

The utility said customers and employees having strong ties to Puerto Rico, so the company feels a responsibility to help get the lights back on and help return a sense of normalcy to the island.

Along with the entire electric power industry, FPL will remain in Puerto Rico to support restoration efforts for as long as needed.