Fort Pierce woman accused of hit-and-run that killed child due in court

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce woman accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in a violent hit-and-run crash is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Arianna Aleja Colon, 22, is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human.

Colon will be at the St. Lucie County courthouse to find out when her trial will be.

According to investigators, Colon struck 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez on Sept. 23 at Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive, then took off.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street to get to her school bus — which was parked with its red flashing stop lights activated and stop bar out — when she was hit.

According to Colon's arrest report, surveillance video from a nearby business showed that Colon's white sedan "did not try to stop" before hitting the little girl. The vehicle "showed no signs of slowing" before the crash, a review of footage from a school bus camera determined.

When an officer arrived at the scene, Rodriguez-Gonzalez's mother was "yelling and screaming" and the girl was lying in the grass with "major head trauma." She was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the arrest report, Colon called her mother in the hours following the crash and was hysterical.

"Mom you're not going to love me anymore or want to see me anymore. I think I hit someone this morning," Colon's mother told police of her daughter's comments.

Colon also called her sister with a similar confession, according to investigators. Both Colon's mother and sister convinced her to turn herself into authorities.

