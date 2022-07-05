Watch Now
Fort Pierce triplex fire displaces at least 17 residents

Independence Day fire badly damages property in 2500 block of Avenue N
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 05, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — More than a dozen people need to find a new place to live after flames broke out at a triplex in Fort Pierce on Independence Day.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, firefighters responded to a home in the 2500 block of Avenue N around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Images from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the property, and furniture and other personal belongings destroyed.

Officials said 10 people live in one of the affected units, and seven to eight other people live in two additional units that were damaged. Many of those residents were out of town for the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The American Red Cross is now assisting residents who can't live in their homes.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the cause of the fire was accidental, and no one was hurt.

