Fort Pierce sets deadline for Crabby's Dockside owner to find new tenant or face eviction

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — No trespassing signs hang at the entrance of Crabby’s Dockside in Fort Pierce. Neighbor Nicholas Santa Maria said he went to the restaurant often.

WATCH BELOW: 'You didn't pay the rent. You're in default of the lease. Get out,' Commissioner Michael Broderick tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Crabby’s Dockside in Fort Pierce must find new owner

“It was nice, it tasted good. I like their food,” said Santa Maria. “It was a nice environment.”

Crabby’s Dockside, owned by Beachside Hospitality Group, closed in February after failing to pay rent and property taxes. The land the restaurant sits is owned by the city of Fort Pierce.

In a commission meeting on Monday, city commissioners said the owners have until April 8 to assign their lease to a new owner or staff could terminate the lease, take legal action and start the bidding process for a new tenant.

“We need to move forward immediately, in my opinion,” Commissioner Michael Broderick told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield on Tuesday. “Protect the city's interests through the legal process.”

Broderick said the owners defaulted on rent since October. With late fees, they owe over $90,000.

“The tenant defaulted on the rent period. That's the only statement that matters in my world,” said Broderick. “You didn't pay the rent. You're in default of the lease. Get out.”

As for the property taxes, Broderick said the city may share some of the blame.

The city billed the owners last summer for property taxes for 2023 and 2024, and in December for 2025, at a total of $132,299.95.

While the city paid the taxes first and on time, Broderick said in the lease, the owners were responsible for payment. This led the owners to pay for three year’s worth of property taxes in the same year.

“This is a complete breakdown, and it was a managerial failure to account for these real estate taxes being paid,” said Broderick.

In December, Beachside Hospitality Group sent the city a proposal to request an 18 month rent abatement, citing inadequate parking, public safety and delays with the kings landing development, which created financial struggle.

They wrote the following in the proposal obtained by WPTV:

“Together these conditions have impacted walk-in traffic, guest experience and revenue potential.”

However, Broderick said the owners should have raised these issues earlier, before asking for an 18 month rent abatement.

“If you have a problem with your lease agreement with the city, you need to get out in front of that before you default on your lease,” said Broderick

City manager Richard Chess sent a demand letter late January to the owners, a total of nearly $193, 979.67 of unpaid rent and taxes needing to be paid in ten days. The owners closed Crabby’s Dockside in February.

Broderick said Beachside Hospitality Group could find another owner to take over, as allowed in their lease.

“That speeds up the process of a replacement tenant coming in, paying rent to the city and operating a waterfront restaurant much quicker than if the city has to go through the request for proposal process,” said Broderick.

During Monday’s meeting, city attorney Sara Hedges said they have not gotten word from the owners about what they intend to do. The next option is a request for proposal process and legal action if the owners don’t find a new tenant.

“Is it possible that an outcome could be reached quickly? Yes. Is it possible this could take an extended period of time? Absolutely. Is it possible this could be mired in the court system for months on end? Absolutely,” said Broderick.

WPTV reached out to Beachside Hospitality Group and we’re still working on a response.