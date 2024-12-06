Fort Pierce seeks public input on how to make streets safer, but struggles with turnout

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce is searching for public input on ways to decrease crashes with serious injuries and fatalities.

It received about $250,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, to create a comprehensive safety action plan. Fort Pierce has a higher rate of crashes than St. Lucie County and the state of Florida, according to city documents.

Selena Griffett, who is a project engineer, said the city is trying to get opinions on various projects, policies and different programs to increase transportation safety. She said these opinions will get used to create a plan with long-term and short-term goals, which the city will try to get funded through additional grants.

“That’s the goal,” Griffett said. “We just want to do whatever we can to start moving us in the right direction… whatever it is. We’re looking at everything.”

She said she’s been disappointed with turnout after their first two meetings, which nine people collectively attended. Griffett said the city is knocking on doors asking people to participate and said the city is raffling off an iPad along with handing out gift cards to a local supermarket.

“It’s hard,” she said. “I’m not sure if residents aren’t used to public meetings or if they are disillusioned that the projects they have been involved in haven’t gone the way they should.”

She said the action plan will get created with or without public input. The next meetings are scheduled at the Havert L. Fenn Center and Fort Pierce Garden Club, on Dec. 10 and Dec. 12, respectively. Both meetings start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. People can also give feedback online as well.

Marjorie Howell, who was one of the nine attendees, said she believes the roads could become safer. She said she thinks stop signs are missing around the city.

“Crossings are not good,” Howell said. “The stop signs aren’t there. So we need it and we deserve it.”

Fort Pierce is one of many local governments that received money from the program. Data from the federal government shows Indian River County, Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Riviera Beach and Juno Beach received similar grants ranging from over $4 million to $80,000.