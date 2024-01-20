Fort Pierce police seek driver involved in hit-and-run of pedestrian

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition late Friday.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Juanita Avenue, west of U.S. 1, the department said.

A witness reported seeing an older-model white sedan strike the person and flee the scene traveling south on North U.S. Highway 1. The front windshield and the driver’s-side mirror are believed to be damaged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.