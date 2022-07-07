Watch Now
Fort Pierce police searching for persons of interest in deadly shooting

31-year-old man shot and killed inside Nissan SUV late Tuesday, authorities say
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:44:31-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed inside his car late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a disturbance and found a 31-year-old man shot inside a Nissan SUV. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Thursday released a picture of two men who are persons of interest in the case.

A picture of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of North 27th Street in Fort Pierce on July 5, 2022.jpg
A picture of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of North 27th Street in Fort Pierce on July 5, 2022.

If you know who they are, call Det. Ludmila Quintao at 772-370-6136 or lquintao@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

