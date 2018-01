Fort Pierce police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Idalyiz "Nena" Vasquez was last seen on December 29 at Maravilla Park on Oleander Ave.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Idalyiz was last seen wearing a black t-shirt "Siggno" and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.