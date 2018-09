Fort Pierce police are investigating a dispute that ended in the death of a man.

The altercation happened Saturday just before 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North 25th Street.

Police said 38-year-old Jackie McMiller of Fort Pierce became involved in a dispute with another person who was not named.

McMiller was injured, transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, and later died, police said.

The case remains under investigation.