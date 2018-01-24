Fort Pierce Police Chief cleared by FDLE of any wrongdoing

Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney is speaking out about the findings of a complaint against her.

"I heard back what I knew what would occur, that there was no charges or criminal charges against me," she said.

The Chief is ready to put this behind her and look forward to 2018, saying, "I'm always going to do what is right for the people and I just hate that this distraction sort of takes away from all the wonderful good we are doing."

The Police Chief and local activist Rick Reed have a history.

Reed filed a complaint of harassment that resulted in her suspension for 5 days in 2016.

This recent complaint went to the city and the city sent it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), which found no wrongdoing by the Chief.

Reed said, "From what little I can deduce from the correspondence from the FDLE it seems it was driven by their conclusion... the findings and the conclusion was driven by the conclusion they wanted with a lack of transparency."



Reed more than willing to speak out. "The citizens of Fort Pierce spend 62 percent of our city's budget goes to the police department. The people of Fort Pierce deserve to have a professional police department. We pay for it and we deserve to get it."

Reed is restricted from being on city property for one year, until September 2018, unless he makes an appointment and is escorted by police.